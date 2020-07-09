U.S. planning for tens of millions of potential COVID-19 vaccine doses this fall - official

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States will potentially have tens of millions of doses of experimental COVID-19 vaccines available by this fall and hundreds of millions of doses by the beginning of 2021, a top health official said on Thursday.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday said during an internet interview with The Hill that the early doses would be the result of government funding to scale up manufacturing ahead of the vaccines being approved by regulators.

The government has provided billions of dollars for vaccines under development at Moderna, Johnson & Johnson , AstraZeneca and Novavax.