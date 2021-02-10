Senate delay on U.S. health chief amid COVID is 'disappointing' -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said it was disappointed that the U.S. Senate has not moved on President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Biden has nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be U.S. health secretary, but the U.S. Senate must confirm the appointment. “Frankly, it is disappointing that Congress, the Senate is delaying any further in confirming his nomination when thousands of people are dying every day of a pandemic and people need leadership,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)