U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and critical members of his team are being vaccinated, transition official David Kamin said on Friday.