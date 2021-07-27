Biden says he is considering mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

MCLEAN, Va, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“That’s under consideration right now,” Biden said when a reporter asked whether the administration was weighing such a requirement. He made the remark while visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Virginia. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)