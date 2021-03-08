Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Biden to meet on with CEOs of JNJ, Merck at White House on Wednesday: official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen on a sign at the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden will meet with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co Inc at the White House on Wednesday after the companies recently announced a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal, a White House official said on Monday.

The president had been expected to attend an event with the CEOs during a visit on Wednesday to vaccine manufacturer Emergent Biosolutions, but the trip to the company’s Baltimore facility was canceled, the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

