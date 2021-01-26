Biden to update U.S. state governors on vaccines: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will provide governors of U.S. states with an update on Tuesday on efforts to bolster the supply of vaccines for the coronavirus as demand far exceeds supply.

Biden will update governors on his efforts to increase the supply of the vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.

Psaki said the effort is in response to appeals from governors that more vaccine is needed.

On Monday, Biden said he believed it was possible to have 150 million doses of the vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office, an expansion of his earlier goal of 100 million doses over that same time period.

Biden was to speak more about the topic at 4:45 p.m. EST from the White House.