CDC says U.S. recorded lowest number of births last year since 1979

(Reuters) - The United States recorded a 4% drop in birth rate in 2020, its sixth consecutive annual decline in the number of births and the lowest since 1979, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics showed.

The provisional data is based on 99.87% of all birth records registered and processed last year by the National Center for Health Statistics as of Feb. 11, 2021, according to CDC.