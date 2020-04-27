White House's McEnany says coronavirus task force will resume briefings later this week

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a press availability on Monday as he meets with chief executives and industry leaders but the White House coronavirus task force will not hold a briefing, a White House spokeswoman said.

The task force will resume briefings later in the week as the administration enters the reopening phase of the fight against the coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

“They might have a new look to them, a new focus to them,” she said, “but I would not read into that anything that said we see them as negative because in fact we think that they have been a very positive, helpful opportunity for the president to speak to the American people.”