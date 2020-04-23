Healthcare
Lawyers for ousted U.S. health official say he will file whistleblower's complaint

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for the development of drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday he will file a whistleblower’s complaint with two government offices over his reassignment.

“In our filing we will make clear that Dr. Bright was sidelined for one reason only — because he resisted efforts to provide unfettered access to potentially dangerous drugs, including chloroquine, a drug promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which is untested and possibly deadly when used improperly,” his lawyers said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

