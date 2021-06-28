U.S.- UK travel corridor talks increasingly unlikely to conclude at the end of July- FT

June 28 (Reuters) - Officials involved in talks about a U.S. and British travel corridor said they thought it was increasingly unlikely they would reach a conclusion by the end of July, The Financial Times reported on.ft.com/3vXCfeR on Monday.

The officials added that the rise in cases of the Delta variant in Britain, the complexities of the U.S. political system and uncertainty over the Astrazeneca vaccine were set to extend the talks into August and even September, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)