April 13, 2020

U.S. budget watchdog group projects $3.8 trillion deficit for 2020

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7% of U.S. economic output, a Washington budget watchdog group said on Monday.

Releasing new budget estimates based on spending mandated by law, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) also projected that the fiscal 2021 deficit would reach a 2.1 trillion in 2021, and average $1.3 trillion through 2025 as the economy recovers from damage caused by coronavirus shutdowns. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

