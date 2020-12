WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.

The measure now heads to the U.S. Senate for approval. Current funding is due to expire at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday). (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Tom Hogue)