A surfer walks past masked pedestrians as he leaves the beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cardiff State Beach in California, U.S., November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a 10 p.m. curfew limiting in-home social gatherings as well as activities outside the home starting Nov. 21 across much of the state as COVID-19 infections surge.