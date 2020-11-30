Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

New California stay-home order weighed as COVID hospitalizations surge

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks as they walk along the side walk during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Del Mar, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday he may impose tougher coronavirus restrictions over the next two days, including a possible stay-at-home order, to counter surging COVID-19 hospitalizations that threaten to overwhelm intensive care units.

Newsom said projections show ICU admissions are on track to exceed statewide capacity by mid-December unless public health policies and social behavior patterns are altered to further curb the spread of the virus.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler

