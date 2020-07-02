U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 50,000, setting record for third day in a row

July 2 (Reuters) - New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by over 50,000 on Thursday, setting a record for a third consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.

New infections rose in 37 out of 50 U.S. states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in early June, according to a Reuters analysis.

Florida reported the biggest increase of any state so far on Thursday, recording over 10,000 new cases in a single day. Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.

In the first week of June, the United States was adding about 22,000 new COVID-19 cases each day. As the month progressed, hotspots began to emerge across the Sun Belt and began accelerating at an alarming rate.

Over the last seven days of June, daily new infections had almost doubled to 42,000 nationally.

Brazil is the only other country to report more than 50,000 new cases in one day.

The daily increase in new cases could reach 100,000 unless a nationwide push was made to tamp down the fast-spreading virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

The rise in cases is not just the result of more testing. Hospitalizations are also skyrocketing, along with a rise in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus.

Nationally, 7% of coronavirus diagnostic tests came back positive last week, up from 5% the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis. Arizona’s positivity test rate was 24% last week, Florida’s was 16%. Nevada, South Carolina and Texas were all at 15%, the analysis found.