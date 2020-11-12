U.S. notches up more COVID-19 case and hospitalization records

Registered nurse Glenda Perez waits to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in East Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The United States continued to notch up grim records on Wednesday as it battles through the coronavirus pandemic, with a worsening outbreak in the northeast of the country adding pressure on top of an already reeling Midwest.

Reported new COVID-19 infections of 142,279 were at an all-time daily high for a second day in a row and above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus also surged, to at least 64,939 by late Wednesday, the highest ever during the pandemic. The death toll rose by 1,464.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was the latest state official to impose a new round of social distancing restrictions on Wednesday, in an attempt to protect a state that was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak in its early stages.

The United States has reported a total of about 10.4 million cases and 241,809 deaths throughout the pandemic.