U.S. reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

FILE PHOTO: Rosio Osuna, 47, is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in East Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The United States reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.

With case numbers still being filed by a handful of states, the U.S. had reported at least 134,000 new infections by late Tuesday. It has reported an average of 120,000 cases every day for the past week.

The daily death toll stood at 1,450, the first time it has risen above 1,400 since mid-August.

Hospitalizations of infected people also continued to climb rapidly, reaching 61,471 by late Tuesday, the highest ever during the pandemic.