WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days and is contacting those with whom he may have had contact, according to a statement released by his office.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” the Louisiana Republican, himself a physician, said in the statement. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)