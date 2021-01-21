U.S. CDC reports 400,306 deaths from the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 24,135,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 153,106 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,297 to 400,306.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday. (bit.ly/3qFehmA)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.