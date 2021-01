FILE PHOTO: The Empire State Building is illuminated in red to honor the lives lost to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues seen from the Queens borough of New York, U.S., January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 24,876,261 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 171,844 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 3,414 to 416,010.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.