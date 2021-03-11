Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020 -Politico

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported politi.co/3cjawxv on Wednesday.

Over three million people died in the U.S. in 2020, Politico said, adding COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

