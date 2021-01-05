17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 4.8 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: A worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS) receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 4,836,469 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 17,020,575 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 4, the agency had administered 4,563,260 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 15,418,500 doses.

A total of 3,260,775 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 429,066 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The agency also reported 20,732,404 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 173,915 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,800 to 352,464.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Jan. 4 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/38gRFST)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.