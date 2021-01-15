31.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 12.3 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: Detroit resident Marilyn Robinson receives a COVID-19 vaccination in the TCF Center garage in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 12,279,180 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 31,161,075 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 14, the agency had administered 11,148,991 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 30,628,175 doses.

The agency said 10,595,866 people had received 1 or more doses while 1,610,524 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 1,384,963 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.