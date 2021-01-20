35.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 16.5 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Richard Dang, assistant professor USC School of Pharmacy administers COVID-19 vaccine to Ashley Van Dyke (L) as mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2021. Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 16,525,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 35,990,150 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 19, the agency had administered 15,707,588 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 31,161,075 doses.

The agency said 14,270,441 people had received 1 or more doses while 2,161,419 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 1,908,256 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.