47.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 24.6 million administered: U.S. CDC

National Guard personnel and pharmacists from Safeway and Albertsons administer vaccines at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 24,652,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 47,230,950 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 26 morning, the agency had administered 23,540,994 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 44,394,075 doses.

The agency said 20,687,970 people had received 1 or more doses while 3,801,053 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 2,904,840 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.