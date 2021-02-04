57.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 35.2 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 35,203,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 57,489,675 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Wednesday, the agency had administered 33,878,254 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 55,943,800 doses.

The agency said 27,905,197 people had received 1 or more doses while 6,926,050 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.

A total of 4,210,027 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.