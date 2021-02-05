58.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 36.8 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: National Guard personnel and pharmacists from Safeway and Albertsons administer vaccines at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 36,819,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 58,380,300 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Thursday, the agency had administered 35,203,710 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 57,489,675 doses.

The agency said 28,909,497 people had received 1 or more doses while 7,503,864 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 4,210,027 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.