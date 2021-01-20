CDC says 15.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in United States

FILE PHOTO: People arrive to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 15,707,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 31,161,075 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as of 6:00 a.m. ET, the agency said. (bit.ly/2XVAfoZ)

The agency said 13,595,803 people had received one or more doses, while 2,023,124 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 1,745,441 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 15, the agency had administered 12,279,180 doses of the vaccines and distributed 31,161,075 doses.