U.S. administers 109.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 109,081,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 135,847,835 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 14, the agency has administered 107,060,274 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 135,847,835 doses.

The agency said 71,054,445 people have received at least one dose, while 38,335,432 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,559,194 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.