U.S. administers 128.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 128,217,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 164,300,795 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 22, the agency had administered 126,509,736 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 156,734,555 doses.

The agency said 83,930,495 people had received at least one dose while 45,533,962 people had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,675,790 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.