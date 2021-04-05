U.S. administers 167.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The United States has administered 167,187,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 207,891,395 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 4, the agency had administered 165,053,746 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 207,891,295 doses.

The agency said 107,515,428 people had received at least one dose while 62,392,065 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,743,373 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.