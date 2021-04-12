U.S. administers 189.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

April 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 189,692,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 237,796,305 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 11, the agency had administered 183,467,709 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 237,791,735 doses.

The agency said 120,848,490 people had received at least one dose while 74,066,085 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,766,645 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)