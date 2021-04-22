U.S. administers 218.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Nurse Nicole McCurrach, 48, draws up coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at Richmond raceway in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 218,947,643 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 282,183,915 doses as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 215,951,909 vaccine doses the CDC said had been given to people by April 21 out of 277,938,875 doses delivered.

The agency said 135,791,031 people had received at least one dose, while 89,245,776 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

A total of 7,783,990 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.