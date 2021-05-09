U.S. administers 259.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines –CDC

May 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 259,716,989 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 257,347,205 vaccine doses had been administered by May 8, the CDC said.

The agency said 152,116,936 people had received at least one dose while 114,258,244 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,813,633 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)