U.S. administers 266.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A commuter receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 266,596,486 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 339,165,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Those figures are up from the 264,680,844 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 337,089,765 doses delivered.

The agency said 154,624,231 people had received at least one dose while 118,987,308 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.