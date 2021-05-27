U.S. administers 290.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Marla Brandon-Stewart receives a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The United States had administered 290,724,607 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 361,250,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 289,212,304 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 26, out of 359,849,035 doses delivered.

The agency said 165,718,717 people or nearly half of all Americans had received at least one dose, while 132,769,894 people had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.