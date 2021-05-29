U.S. administers 293.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 293,705,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 366,314,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 292,099,778 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 28, out of 362,375,765 doses delivered.

The agency said 167,157,043 people or about half of all Americans had received at least one dose, while 134,418,748 people had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.