U.S. administers 342.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 342,607,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 395,460,845 doses as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 342,212,051 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 26, out of 394,949,575 doses delivered.

The agency said 188,996,475 people had received at least one dose, while 163,312,474 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)