U.S. administers 59.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 59,585,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday morning and delivered 78,152,495 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 18, the agency had administered 57,737,767 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 73,377,450 doses.

The agency said 41,977,401 people had received one or more doses while 17,039,118 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 6,289,188 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.