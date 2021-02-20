U.S. administers 61.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: Walmart pharmacist Carmine Pascarella administers a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for local resident Geoff Corakhill inside a Walmart department store as Walmart and other major U.S. pharmacies take part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, to increase vaccinations in the U.S. in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 61,289,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and delivered 79,128,495 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 19, the agency had administered 59,585,043 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 78,152,495 doses.

The agency said 42,809,595 people had received one or more doses while 17,895,667 people have got the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 6,399,010 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.