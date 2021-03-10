U.S. administers 95.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: Myrna Warrington, 72, receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination from nurse Stephanie Ciancio at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee county, Wisconsin, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lauren Justice/File Photo

The United States has administered 95,721,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 127,869,155 doses as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 9, the agency had administered 93,692,598 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 123,232,775 doses.

The agency said 62,451,150 people had received at least one dose, while 32,904,161 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,445,798 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.