U.S. administers nearly 130.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) worker receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for MTA employees at Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 130,473,853 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 169,223,125 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 23, the agency had administered 128,217,029 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 164,300,795 doses.

The agency said 85,472,166 people had received at least one dose while 46,365,515 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

A total of 7,683,903 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.