U.S. administers nearly 311.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 311,886,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 374,865,165 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 310,645,827 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 14 out of 374,398,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 174,674,144 people had received at least one dose while 145,768,367 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.