U.S. CDC issues virus travel alert on most of Europe, restricting entry to U.S.

March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a level 3 travel alert here for 29 countries in Europe, recommending people to avoid all non-essential travel and restricting entry of foreign nationals from the region in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency also issued a level 2 alert on all global here travel for people at high-risk of being infected, asking older adults and those with serious chronic medical conditions to consider postponing non-essential travel.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions on people from 26 European countries from traveling to the United States for a month. The travel order does not apply to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and does not apply to American citizens. (reut.rs/2vcIkuC) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)