U.S. CDC reports 1,862,656 coronavirus cases

June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,862,656 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,555 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 108,064.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 4 versus its previous report released on Thursday. (bit.ly/2zcg3qg)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)