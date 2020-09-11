U.S. CDC reports 191,353 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers place a stretcher inside an ambulance at Texas Children's Hospital as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 6,381,013 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 37,451 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,091 to 191,353.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2GDSzxr)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.