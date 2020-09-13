U.S. CDC reports 193,195 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: An Orion EMS employee wheels a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a stretcher in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 6,467,481 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 40,423 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 807 to 193,195.

The CDC’s tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.