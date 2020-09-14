U.S. CDC reports 193,705 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 6,503,030 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 35,549 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 510 to 193,705.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, is as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 13 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2GDSzxr)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.