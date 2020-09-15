U.S. CDC reports 194,092 deaths from coronavirus

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of a patient, who died during an intubation procedure, is prepared by nurses to be transported to a morgue, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,537,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 34,597 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 387 to 194,092.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, is as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2GDSzxr)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.