U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of a patient, who died during an intubation procedure, is prepared by nurses to be transported to a morgue, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 7,213,419 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 45,342 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,030 to 206,402.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 30, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3kZDvsN)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.